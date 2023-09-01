Remittance not increasing in proportion to expatriate workers

Banks can’t keep up with curb market

Bank officials say that when there was the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the people had no alternative but to send in their money through the banks. That is why there was a record overseas remittance. Then when the situation gradual came back to normal, the volume of dollars crossing the border decreased. And so reserves aren’t increasing.

Previously the government would offer a 2 per cent cash incentive on remittance sent through the banking channels. From 1 January last year this incentive was increased to 2.5 per cent. The expatriate welfare ministry had proposed that it be increased to 4 per cent.

The World Bank regularly publishes reports on the rate of sending in remittance from various countries of the world. This shows that it costs an expatriate worker 3 taka for every 100 taka sent in, on average. The highest number of expatriates is in Saudi Arabia. It costs a worker there around 3.5 taka to send 100 taka home. If an expatriate worker sends 100 taka through the banks, he will receive 102.50 taka inclusive of incentive, but 3 taka is being spent. So he loses 50 paisa on every 100 taka he sends home. Also there is a huge gap in dollar price. The dollar rate is 7 to 8 taka higher in the curb market compared to the banks. The worker is getting more money than the incentive by sending money outside of the banking system.

The monthly income of the workers sending in money from abroad on average is 200 to 300 dollars. If a worker gets 8 taka more per dollar in the market, he will in no way send it through the banks. That is why the banks must pay a proper price for the dollar.

In an article published in Prothom Alo on 28 August by professor of economics at the State University of New York at Cortland, Biru Paksha Pal wrote that the rate of the dollar must be increased from 109 taka to 115 taka. It costs 116 taka to buy dollars from the market. If the hundi wallas offer this price, which fool would send money through official channels? The government received 22 billion dollars in remittance in the immediate past 2023 financial year. But at least another 15 billion dollars entered the economy in remittance, experts estimate. Unless a proper price is offered for the dollar, it will not be possible to stop this illegal channel.