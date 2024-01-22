Law minister doesn’t see possibility of diplomatic tension

In response to another question, Anisul Huq said that the development partnership we have with India requires clarification of the sections of laws and their implementation. The similarities we have in legal infrastructure, if there is any possibility of changing the Bangladeshi laws in line with the changes made in India and if there is any possibility of changing the laws in India in line with the changes made in Bangladesh, we discussed those issues. This is what we discussed today as well.

Speaking to the media Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma said he had come on a courtesy call to the minister.