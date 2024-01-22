Law minister doesn’t see possibility of diplomatic tension
Law Minister Anisul Huq believes there is no possibility of any diplomatic crisis with certain countries after the 12th parliamentary elections as was assumed by some quarters.
The law minister answered questions of newspersons following a meeting with Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, at the secretariat on Monday afternoon.
A newsperson asked whether the diplomatic crisis that has existed, has passed, or was it still there with certain countries?
The law minister in response said, “I will not say 'crisis'. You had a concern, I would say, that there might be a diplomatic crisis. But since the election, you have also seen that there is no possibility of such a diplomatic issue.”
In response to another question, Anisul Huq said that the development partnership we have with India requires clarification of the sections of laws and their implementation. The similarities we have in legal infrastructure, if there is any possibility of changing the Bangladeshi laws in line with the changes made in India and if there is any possibility of changing the laws in India in line with the changes made in Bangladesh, we discussed those issues. This is what we discussed today as well.
Speaking to the media Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma said he had come on a courtesy call to the minister.