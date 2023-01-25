BFUJ, DUJ express concern over order to ‘further investigate’ Rozina Islam’s case

“The naraji petition of the ministry of health filed in the court against the investigation report of the case is an expression of their vengeance against Rozina Islam. This continuous legal harassment by abusing the law must be stopped,” he added. ARTICLE 19 also called on the government to drop the case against Rozina Islam.

Rozina, who investigated stories of government corruption and mismanagement of the health sector in Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic, was tortured and attacked on 17 May 2021, when she went to the health ministry on professional duty. She was detained for nearly six hours there.