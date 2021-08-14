'BIWTC did not take steps despite master's warning'

Badal Hossain in a letter said the ferry is to be controlled by a mechanical chain. It cannot be controlled in a strong current.
"As there is chance of collision with the pillar of Padma bridge, the ferry should be transferred to another place," the master had said in the letter.
Sources said the authorities did not take the matter into cognizance.
On condition of anonymity, an official said Friday's accident would not have taken place if the ferry had been transferred after taking the letter of Badal Hossain into cognizance.
About Badal Hossain's letter, Shimulia ferry terminal assistant general manager Md Shafiqul Islam said, "Masters including Badal Hossain informed them of the problems. Chairman sir talked to them and they agreed to operate ferries."
Badal Hossain said BIWTC chairman Md Tajul Islam went to visit the area. At that time, some 15-20 masters apprised him of the various problems in operating ferries.