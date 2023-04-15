Fire at Dhaka New Super Market under control: Fire Service DG

Fire Service and Civil Defence director general Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin said the fire at Dhaka New Super Market has been bought under control.
However, it will take time to extinguish the fire completely, he added.
The Fire Service DG made the statement at a briefing at gate No 4 of New Market at around 10:00am on Saturday.
According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, they received information of the fire at around 5:40am and some 18 firefighting units rushed there immediately to bring the flames under control. Later, more units joined them.
Md Moin Uddin said the fire was brought under control at 9:10am. However, it will take time to completely extinguish the flames completely.
Their top priority right now is shifting the goods of the traders, he added.
When asked whether there is any sabotage behind multiple fire incidents in recent times, Md Moin Uddin said, "Fires are happening one after the other. We request the police to investigate whether there is some conspiracy behind these incidents."
He further said, the cause of the fire is still unknown. They need to conduct an investigation to find the cause.
Some traders suspect that the city corporation workers, who were demolishing a footbridge in front of gate No 4, could've set the fire. However, Md Moin Uddin said he was unaware of any such allegation.
Recently, around five thousand shops were gutted in a devastating fire at Banga Bazar in the capital. Several thousand traders were affected.