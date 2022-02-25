Assam CM asks for Bangladesh’s support to use Chattogram port

The minister is on a week-long visit to India to attend various events, marking the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and birth centenary of the country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The curtain of the Bangladesh film festival was raised Thursday in Guwahati, with Hasan Mahmud as the chief guest of the opening ceremony.
Parimal Shuklabaidya, minister of the department of environment and forest, excise and fisheries of Assam, was present as the guest of honour.
Hasan Mahmud briefly elaborated how the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence are being celebrated around the world.
Parimal Shuklabaidya emphasised increasing the number of cultural exchange programmes. “People of both countries would come to know each other more closely by exchanging more and more movies.”
The cultural soiree was illuminated by performances of various indigenous communities in Assam.
The most enthralling part was the dance performance on the famous songs on Bangabandhu translated into the Assamese language by Manjary Dance Academy and traditional Bihu dance by Assamese artists.
Bangladesh lawmakers Mamtaj Begum and Saimum Sarwar Kamal also spoke at the programme.
Actors Ferdows, Apu Biswas and folk artist Fakir Shahabuddin were also present at the show.
Among the list of films selected for screening are “Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale,” “Zero Degree,” “Jalaler Golp,” “Bapjaner Bioscope,” “Krishnapaksha,” “Bhuban Majhi,” “Dhaka Attack,” “Poramon 2,” “Guerilla,” and “No-Dorai”.