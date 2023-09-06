Dr Yunus’ lawyer alleges tampered evidence, demands plaintiff’s arrest

Several heated arguments between the opposing lawyers marred witness testimony in the trial of Nobel laureate professor Muhammad Yunus and three of his fellows at Grameen Telecom Trust, on charges of violations of the country’s labour law on Tuesday.

The dispute arose from a mismatch in the signatures of the officials of the Department of Inspection Factories and Establishments, or DIFE, in the checklist following their inspection visit of Grameen Telecom in August 2021.

After the court’s attention was drawn to this by Dr Yunus’ lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, the court asked him to file a written application in this regard, for which the counsel sought time.