Why hilsa is disappearing from Bangladeshi plates: Pollution, overfishing and low rainfall

This year’s hilsa season is drawing to a close with consumers left unsatisfied and both traders and fishermen in despair.

Due to the lower catch, prices soared, placing the national fish beyond the reach of most households. Traders and fishermen were left frustrated by the shortfall in supply.

Amidst this scarcity, a 22-day nationwide ban on hilsa catching begins on Saturday and will continue until 25 October to protect brood hilsa.

During this period, catching, transporting, storing, marketing and selling hilsa is legally punishable, the Department of Fisheries has announced.

The initiative has been introduced on the basis of scientific evidence, taking into account the breeding cycle. Last year the ban began on 12 October, but this year it has been brought forward.

Fishermen, however, have called for a review of the timeframe.

Officials explained that every year the ban is imposed between the new moon and full moon of the month of Ashwin, when brood hilsa migrate from the sea into rivers to spawn.

Catching them during this period, they warn, would cause a catastrophic collapse in future production.