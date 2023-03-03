Don’t forget poorest nations: Bangladesh’s Rabab Fatima

“The Covid-19 pandemic took back the development progress, especially on the sustainable development goals (SDGs) for the LDCs by a decade or more,” said the Bangladeshi diplomat, making a plea ahead of a conference on their development in Doha starting this weekend.

“If we really want to turn the tide, and to see to it that they can be brought back onto track to achieve the SDGs, especially in this final decade of action, we have to invest more efforts and resources to the LDCs,” added the high representative.

UN member states adopted 17 SDGs in 2015, including the aim of achieving food security, eliminating poverty, and providing access to clean and affordable energy by 2030.