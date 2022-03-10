Bangladesh lays emphasis on research, innovation for food security: Razzaque

Noting that digitized agriculture is getting importance in this conference, the agriculture minister said Bangladesh government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is also making strides to modernize the agriculture sector through commercialization, mechanization and agro-processing.
He said digitization can play an important role in this arena from agricultural production to consumption in terms of providing suggestions to farmers, crops production, harvesting, storing, marketing and processing.
The minister said Bangladesh is getting huge accolades in the conference for its role in agricultural production, achieving self-reliance in food and ensuring food security.
Other countries of the Asia-Pacific Region are considering Bangladesh as a role model, he mentioned.
Speaking on the occasion, SM Rezaul Karim said Bangladesh has been able to arrange the massive conference in spite of not having any previous experience.
It gave message to the world that Bangladesh is no more country to stay backward, he said.
Md Shahab Uddin said the conference will outline how production can be enhanced after facing the challenge of the climate change. It will be very conducive for Bangladesh, he said.
Today was the third day of the 36th FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific.
Earlier in the last two days, senior official meeting was held with the participation of agriculture ministers of FAO member-states. Later, minister-level session began on Thursday.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the minister-level session at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)'s 36th Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) this morning.
Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque was elected as chair in the first session.