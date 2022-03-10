Bangladesh lays emphasis on research, innovation for food security: Razzaque

Bangladesh is laying importance on research and innovation for ensuring food and nutrition security by tackling the adverse impacts of climate change, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has said.

The minister was talking to newsmen after attending the minister-level first session of the ongoing 36th the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific at a city hotel.

He called for inventing new species of crops and technology and expansion of those for building sustainable agri-food system.

Fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim and environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin, agriculture secretary Md Sayedul Islam and food secretary Nazmanara Khanum were present on the occasion.

Razzaque said the target of this conference is to enhance greenery and ensure climate-resilient and digitized agriculture.

A total of 46 countries will discuss and share their experiences and success on the issue, he mentioned.