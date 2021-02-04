Bangladesh-Myanmar talks postponed

The long-awaited working committee meeting on Rohingya repatriation between Bangladesh and Myanmar has been postponed due to the changed situation in Myanmar, reports news agency UNB.

“Yes, it’s postponed due to the current domestic situation in Myanmar,” a diplomat told the news agency over phone.

He said a new date for the DG-level talks will be fixed once the new interim government in Myanmar becomes functional fully. The meeting was scheduled to take place today (Thursday).

Earlier on Wednesday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh is hopeful of proceeding as per the plan to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar as history tells that Rohingyas had been repatriated twice in 1978 and 1992 under military government in Myanmar.