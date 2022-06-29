Biotechnology very significant for food security

Department of Agricultural Extension director general Benojir Alam said locally produced rice is meeting the local demands. Currently around 20 million tonnes of vegetables are being produced in the country, which has been meeting a large part of the domestic demand. But to ensure the required amount of nutrition we need to intake 200 grams vegetables every day. We need to produce more vegetables to ensure this.

Farming Future Bangladesh executive director Md Arif Hossain said once India used to import cotton. The country started exporting cotton just within a few years of giving approval to cultivate the biotechnologically modified variety. Farming of BT eggplant is gaining popularity in our country. Use of pesticide is declining in this. In this context, if golden rice and other biotechnologically modified varieties of crops are given approval it would play an important role in facing future challenges in the agriculture sector.

Professor Nazma Shaheen of Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at Dhaka University said though people in the country have been getting sufficient food, around 30-40 per cent people are not getting enough nutrition from that food. That’s why nutritious foods need to make easily available to the poor people by boosting their production. At the same time this also needs to be taken into account whether the use of biotechnologically modified food has been harming the nature and people’s health. Research facilities at the universities and government and private firms need to be increased for this. Technologically developed labs need to be set up.