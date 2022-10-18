If country self-sufficient in food, why are imports so high?

It has long been touted that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food. In fact, this is repeated time and again from almost all quarters of the government.

However, the reality is that Bangladesh had to import more than 10.5 million tonnes (10,533,000) of food grain in the last fiscal year. The amount of import may come down to 10.4 million tonnes (10,449,000) this fiscal year.

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) came up with this information in their food situation report of last September.

The country’s imports might reduce this time, but not because food grain production is going up. Rather it is predicted that import of all products including food will decrease for various reasons including the dollar crisis and price hike of all products including consumer items in the international market.