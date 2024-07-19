DMP bans all sorts of rallies, processions in capital
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Friday banned all sorts of rallies and processions inside the city.
Deputy commissioner (media) at DMP, Faruk Hossain told Prothom Alo around 12:45 pm that all sorts of rallies and processions are banned in the capital until further notice.
BNP had called a rally in front of the National Press Club today at 3:00 pm. And, Awami League had announced a rally on Bangabandhu Avenue. Meanwhile, the police and the protesters today clashed at Mohammadpur, Badda, Rampura and Jatrabari areas in the capital.
The police started firing sound grenades, tear gas shells and rubber bullets when the protesters took position surrounding the Uttara-East police station around 11:15 am.
The protesters later took to the street in front of Uttara Rajlokkhi Centre and BNS Tower around 12:00 pm.
And, there have been reports of chase and counter chase between the protesters and the police at capital’s Mohammadpur Beribadh area in phases since morning. The protesters started thronging there from 8:00 am in the morning.
The police members at the time fired several rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells. Several people were reported injured in the clash. And, the police was seen working to disband the protesters around 12:15 pm.
Plus, there have been incidents of chase and counter chase between protesters and police on the road leading towards Gulshan 1 from Gudaraghat area adjacent to Badda in the capital. Such was the situation in that area towards 12:00 pm.
Apart from that, there have been incidents of chase-counter chase and clashes with protesters in phases in different areas including Jatrabari and Malibagh. A tense mood has been prevailing in most areas.