DMP bans all sorts of rallies, processions in capital

The protesters later took to the street in front of Uttara Rajlokkhi Centre and BNS Tower around 12:00 pm.

And, there have been reports of chase and counter chase between the protesters and the police at capital’s Mohammadpur Beribadh area in phases since morning. The protesters started thronging there from 8:00 am in the morning.

The police members at the time fired several rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells. Several people were reported injured in the clash. And, the police was seen working to disband the protesters around 12:15 pm.