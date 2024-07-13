Dhaka deluged despite spending billions

Years go by, ministers and mayors change, yet the waterlogging situation in Dhaka remains the same in monsoon. It seems to have become a rule that several parts of the city will be under water whenever it rains heavily.

The two city corporations of Dhaka spent at least Tk 7.3 billion in the last four years to resolve waterlogging. But the three hours of rain Friday morning has exposed how little we are benefiting from these projects.

According to the weather bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), Dhaka recorded some 60 millimetres of rain in three hours from 6:30 am to 9:30 am Friday. It also rained after that, but not that heavily. However, most areas of the city, including Dhanmondi, Green Road, New Market, Motijheel, Arambagh, Kazipara, Rokeya Sarani, Dakkhinkhan, Kalyanpur, Bijoy Sarani, Malibagh and Mouchak were inundated in that three hours of rain Friday morning. Many residential houses and business establishments were submerged in waist-deep water.