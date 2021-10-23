Hindu community demonstrates at Shahbagh

Members of the Hindu community have been observing sit-ins and mass hunger strike at the Shahbagh intersection in the capital protesting against the attacks, vandalisation and setting on fire temples and idols across the country during Durga Puja.

Different organisations of the Hindu community have been demonstrating at the Shahbagh intersection since 6:00am Saturday.

This demonstration is a part of countrywide protest processions, rallies and demonstrations, being organised by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBUC).