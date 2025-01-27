Students of seven colleges give 4-hour ultimatum to meet 6-point demand

There was a clash between students of Dhaka University and the students of seven colleges affiliated with this university at the Nilkhet intersection area on Sunday night. At least 10 people from both sides were left injured in this clash.

Accusing the police of biasness, students of the seven colleges on Sunday night announced a road blockade on the roads in front of their respective institutes from 9:00 am on Monday demanding trial for all those involved in the attack. Today, they presented their six-point demands holding a press conference around 12:00 pm.

In view of the situation at hand, the Dhaka University administration has announced suspension of classes and examinations scheduled for today. On the other hand, all final examinations of the seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University from Monday have been suspended as well.