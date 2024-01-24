Dhaka WASA seeks to set 5 different prices of water

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) raised the water price 14 times in the last 14 years. Now the agency wants to set five different prices for water depending on the income of the consumers. The technical study conducted by the Dhaka WASA proposes to raise the price of the water by 24 per cent to 147 per cent based on categories. The expenditures of the consumers in every category will rise if this proposal is implemented.

The Dhaka WASA claims that water is being sold at lower prices than the production cost. The government is bearing a subsidy of Tk 10 for every one unit (1000 litres) of water. The service provider has proposed to adjust the water price to curb the government subsidy. The WASA authority wants to execute the new prices of water based on consumer’s income as soon as possible.

However, the urban planners and the WASA officials themselves are saying the agency wants to put the burden of their own mismanagement and irregularities on people by increasing the price of water. The actual production cost of water is not that much. The WASA is implementing projects with money from high-interest loans and putting the debt liability on the common people. The benefits of these projects are not fully realised either.