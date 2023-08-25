WASA creates posts arbitrarily to appoint employees  

The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) authorities have appointed two employees as directors, even though these positions were not included in the official organogram. Approximately Tk 20 million was misappropriated through these director appointments by abusing power.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has recommended filing a case against 10 individuals, including WASA's managing director, Taqsem A Khan, on these charges.

Beyond these two directors, Dhaka WASA has filled at least 9 positions with personnel that are not outlined in the organogram. According to protocol, any financial-related decision should undergo an approval process involving the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government.

However, this procedure was disregarded regarding these appointments. Consequently, government funds are being squandered on salaries and allowances for these personnel, much like the scenario with the appointment of the two directors.