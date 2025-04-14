Bangla New Year 1432 welcomed with music at Rabindra Sarobar

The Bangla New Year celebration jointly organised by private television channel Channel i and Shurer Dhara music school started right at sunrise.

The New Year was welcomed amid nature on the open premises at Rabindra Sarobar in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.

Three artistes from the Bengal Foundation played Sarod to welcome the New Year of 1432.

Additionally there were performances of patriotic songs, Rabindra Sangeet, folk and Pancha Kobi (five poets) songs.