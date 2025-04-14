Bangla New Year 1432 welcomed with music at Rabindra Sarobar
The Bangla New Year celebration jointly organised by private television channel Channel i and Shurer Dhara music school started right at sunrise.
The New Year was welcomed amid nature on the open premises at Rabindra Sarobar in the capital’s Dhanmondi area.
Three artistes from the Bengal Foundation played Sarod to welcome the New Year of 1432.
Additionally there were performances of patriotic songs, Rabindra Sangeet, folk and Pancha Kobi (five poets) songs.
Following the instrumental music performance, there was a performance of the song ‘Alo Amar Alo Ogo’ from children artistes. The third performance was a chorus from Shurer Dhara on the song ‘Probhat Beena Tobo Baje’.
Then there was a song from the hill tracts performed by ethnic minority community artistes followed by two other performances from singers Fahim Hossain Chowdhury and Priyanka Gope.
Like every other year, artistes from different parts of the country joined the new year celebration organised jointly by Channel i and Shurer Dhara. There were both solo and chorus performances there.
On the other side of the Rabindra Sarobar, there was a drawing and painting event going on at the time. Many artists including Ashok Karmaker, Zahid Mustafa, Alice Gomez and Ranjan Biswas were present there.
The artists said that the painting event has been organised for the inclusion of new generations in this celebration. There was white canvas when the event started at around 6:00 am and it turned into a complete picture within just one and a half hours.
The painting featured a child joining the celebration riding on his father’s shoulder. The glow of the colours announced that this celebration is to bid adieu to the old and to welcome the new.