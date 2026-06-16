Documents being prepared to bring Benazir Ahmed back to Bangladesh

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is preparing the necessary documentation to secure the return of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, who was recently arrested by Dubai Police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The commission is finalising a formal request containing evidence and documentation relating to multiple lawsuits against Benazir Ahmed, including allegations of corruption, illicit wealth accumulation, money laundering and passport fraud.

Once completed, the request will be transmitted through diplomatic channels via the Ministry of Home Affairs to the UAE government.

Benazir Ahmed was arrested in Dubai on 12 June. The UAE authorities subsequently informed the Bangladesh government of the arrest by email. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the development in a statement delivered under Rule 300 in Parliament on Sunday.

According to the minister, Bangladesh must submit a formal request within 30 days of the arrest if it wishes to secure Benazir's return.

Benazir Ahmed left Bangladesh with his family on 4 May 2024. An Interpol Red Notice had previously been issued against him.