Documents being prepared to bring Benazir Ahmed back to Bangladesh
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is preparing the necessary documentation to secure the return of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, who was recently arrested by Dubai Police in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The commission is finalising a formal request containing evidence and documentation relating to multiple lawsuits against Benazir Ahmed, including allegations of corruption, illicit wealth accumulation, money laundering and passport fraud.
Once completed, the request will be transmitted through diplomatic channels via the Ministry of Home Affairs to the UAE government.
Benazir Ahmed was arrested in Dubai on 12 June. The UAE authorities subsequently informed the Bangladesh government of the arrest by email. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed disclosed the development in a statement delivered under Rule 300 in Parliament on Sunday.
According to the minister, Bangladesh must submit a formal request within 30 days of the arrest if it wishes to secure Benazir's return.
Benazir Ahmed left Bangladesh with his family on 4 May 2024. An Interpol Red Notice had previously been issued against him.
ACC preparing extradition request
Sources within the ACC said Benazir Ahmed currently faces six corruption and fraud cases.
Charge sheets have already been submitted in one case involving the acquisition of wealth beyond known sources of income. The commission is now compiling relevant case files, charge sheets, evidence, supporting documents and other records in preparation for sending the request to the UAE authorities.
An ACC official involved in the investigations, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that some case files had been retained by the courts and have now been retrieved.
He added that the formal request is being prepared in both English and Arabic.
Meanwhile, ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Akhtarul Islam told a press briefing at the commission's headquarters in Segunbagicha on Monday that the request would be sent shortly.
Rise and fall of a powerful police chief
Benazir Ahmed served as Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) between 2010 and 2015 and later as Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from 2015 to 2020 during the tenure of the Awami League government that was ultimately removed from power in the July mass uprising.
He was appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) in April 2020 and remained in the position until September 2022.
A native of Tungipara in Gopalganj district, Benazir was widely regarded as being close to the then-ruling Awami League, a factor that contributed to his appointment to several key positions within the country's law-enforcement apparatus.
On 10 December 2021, the United States imposed sanctions on RAB and seven current and former officials over allegations of serious human rights violations. Benazir Ahmed, then serving as IGP, was among those sanctioned.
He retired in 2022 and was not subsequently appointed to any major public office.
Corruption allegations against him emerged publicly in early 2024. Shortly after the ACC decided to investigate the allegations, he left the country.
Progress of the cases
One ACC case against Benazir Ahmed is currently under trial, while investigations continue into the remaining five.
In three of the six cases, Benazir is the principal accused. In the other three, the accused include his wife, Jeeshan Mirza, and daughters Farhin Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahsin Raisa Binte Benazir, with Benazir listed as a co-accused.
The trial in a case concerning alleged illicit wealth is currently underway before Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5.
The ACC submitted a charge sheet in that case on 30 November last year, alleging that Benazir accumulated approximately Tk 146.2 million (14.52 crore) in illegal assets.
On 8 March, the court accepted the charge sheet and issued an arrest warrant against him. AS he failed to appear before the court, proceedings commenced in absentia.
ACC prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam expressed optimism that the trial would conclude quickly.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that testimony from five of the 38 listed witnesses had already been recorded and that the next hearing was scheduled for 23 June.
“If Benazir Ahmed is brought back to Bangladesh and contests the case in person, the witnesses will be cross-examined again. Thereafter, the judicial process will proceed accordingly,” he stated.
Separately, on 14 October 2024, the ACC filed a passport fraud case against Benazir and four others, alleging that he obtained a passport by falsely identifying himself as a private-sector employee while still serving as a government official.
The other accused in the case are former Dhaka Divisional Passport Office Director Md Fazlul Haque, former Director Munshi Mueed Ekram, Director Md Abdullah Al Mamun and Sahena Haque, Technical Manager of the e-passport project.
‘Benazir will be brought before the tribunal’
Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam said on Monday that Benazir Ahmed would also be brought before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) if he is brought back to Bangladesh.
During a briefing at his office, Aminul Islam said several cases involving Benazir are currently under investigation and trial before the tribunal.
“If he is brought back to Bangladesh, he will also be produced before this tribunal. He will be presented in the cases that are currently being tried,” he said.
Status of assets
The ACC previously identified nearly 800 bighas of land, four flats in Gulshan, 33 bank accounts, shares in 19 companies, three beneficial owner (BO) accounts used for share trading and savings certificates worth Tk 3 million (30 lakh) held in the names of Benazir Ahmed and his family members.
Following ACC petitions, courts ordered the seizure of almost all of those assets.
A security guard at the building in Gulshan where Benazir owns four apartments told Prothom Alo on Monday, on condition of anonymity, that all four flats remain sealed by court order.
According to him, the combined monthly rental value of the apartments is approximately Tk 500,000.
Fate of the Savana Eco Resort
Benazir Ahmed established the Savana Eco Resort and Natural Park in Bairagi Tol village of Gopalganj Sadar Upazila.
On 10 June 2024, then Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam visited the property. In accordance with court orders, the resort's ponds, water bodies, cottages, eco-resort facilities and other structures were formally attached and placed under state supervision.
Responsibility for agricultural land was assigned to the Department of Agricultural Extension, while ponds and water bodies were placed under the supervision of the district fisheries office.
On 1 February 2025, Suruchi Traders secured a one-year lease through a public tender process. The company paid Tk 3.85 million for leasing 20 ponds and Tk 6.65 million for operating the park.
On 1 February 2026, the company renewed only the park lease, agreeing to a 10 per cent increase and paying Tk 7.31 million. It declined to lease the ponds again after reportedly incurring losses during the previous year.
Md Mamunur Rahman, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Gopalganj, said notices had already been published in newspapers inviting bids for leasing the ponds.