Information about officials who refused involvement in enforced disappearances sent to Sheikh Hasina

The Commission of Inquiry into Disappearances has revealed that it has received information about certain officials who refused to get involved in enforced disappearances and killings.

In some cases, these officials even wrote to their superiors expressing their refusal—and these communications were reported directly to then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

This information is documented in the commission’s second interim report, submitted to interim government’s chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus on 4 June.

The report, portions of which were made public last Monday, highlights that Sheikh Hasina was informed not only of those who executed such operations but also of those who declined to be involved. One striking example is detailed in the report.

According to the report, an officer in the intelligence wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) received an order to kill a detainee, who had been held in custody for several days. The detainee’s location had reportedly been leaked due to a colleague’s carelessness, and the resulting fear of exposure prompted the order for the detainee’s execution.