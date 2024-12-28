Driver of bus that killed 6, wrecking 3 vehicles on expressway arrested
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the driver of the passenger bus that hit and wrecked three vehicles that were standing at Dhaleshwari Toll plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway. The driver named Mohammad Nuruddin was arrested from Shiddhirganj area of Narayanganj at the dead of night on Friday.
RAB-10 assistant director (media) Tapas Karmakar has confirmed the news. He told Prothom Alo that Mohammad Nuruddin was driving the bus owned by ‘Bepari Paribahan’ transport company that hit three vehicles on the expressway. After the accident, he fled to Shiddhirganj. Members of RAB-10 detained him by carrying out an operation there.
RAB officer Tapas Karmakar also stated that Nuruddin will be handed over to South Keraniganj police station. The process of filing a case in connection to the accident is underway at that police station. Nuruddin will be shown arrested when the case has been registered.
A passenger bus hit three vehicles that were standing at Dhaleshwari Toll Plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway around 11:00 am on Friday killing six people onboard two of those vehicles including four of the same family and injuring four others.
Station officer at Sreenagar fire service station, Dewan Azad said at the time of the accident a microbus, a car and a motorcycle were standing on the Mowa-bound lane of the expressway to pay their tolls.
A bus of the Bepari Paribahan transport company moving on the Dhaka-Kuakata route hit those three vehicles hard from the back. This wrecked the motorcycle and the car leading to the death of six people.
The deceased are identified as wrecked car’s owner Nur Alam’s wife Amena Akhter, 40, his elder daughter Israt Jahan, 24, his younger daughter Riha Moni, 11, Israt Jahan’s son Aiyaz Hossain, 2, wrecked motorcycle’s rider Sumon Mia’s wife Reshma Akhter, 26, and his son Md Abdullah, 7.