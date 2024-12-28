Driver of bus that killed 6, wrecking 3 vehicles on expressway arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the driver of the passenger bus that hit and wrecked three vehicles that were standing at Dhaleshwari Toll plaza on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway. The driver named Mohammad Nuruddin was arrested from Shiddhirganj area of Narayanganj at the dead of night on Friday.

RAB-10 assistant director (media) Tapas Karmakar has confirmed the news. He told Prothom Alo that Mohammad Nuruddin was driving the bus owned by ‘Bepari Paribahan’ transport company that hit three vehicles on the expressway. After the accident, he fled to Shiddhirganj. Members of RAB-10 detained him by carrying out an operation there.