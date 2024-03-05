Escaped convicted militants out of reach even after 15 months

The two death row convicted militants, who were snatched away from police custody from the premises of a Dhaka court, have not been arrested even after 15 months. The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the police is investigating the case filed over the incident.

They say the two escaped militants, who were snatched away from the police, are still in the country. Efforts are on to arrest them.

The two militants -- Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir and Md Abu Siddique Sohel alias Sakib -- were snatched away by other militants from the premises of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on 20 November 2022.

The two were sentenced to death in cases filed over the murder of Jagriti Prokashoni’s Foysal Arefin Dipan and blogger Avijit Roy. The police have arrested some 20 persons in connection with the incident.