ACC not in contact with India over PK Halder issue

When asked if it was true that PK Halder had been arrested on the basis of specific information from ACC, the acting ACC secretary said, "The thing is, as we have repeatedly been saying, ACC is the only institution that has filed cases against PK Halder and submitted a charge sheet about this wealth. It has put forward 35 cases against him and the others. Charge sheets will be submitted shortly too. It was ACC's decision to issue a warrant and also to put up a red alert through Interpol. So we feel that surely these steps of ACC led to his arrested in India."

India's intelligence agency ED told the media there that, based on specific information of ACC, raids were carried out in nine locations and PK Halder was then arrested."

Syed Mahbub Khan said, you will have to ask ED why it said that.

He said, on Thursday morning an inter-ministerial emergency meeting was held at the home ministry to bring PK Halder back. Representatives of the law ministry, foreign ministry, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, Interpol, ACC and other concerned authorities were present at the meeting. Detailed discussion took place on how PK Halder can be brought back as soon as possible by means of the existing prisoner exchange and extradition law.