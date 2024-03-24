RAB arrests 25 members of 5 teen gangs in Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur

During a drive in Dhanmondi and Mohammedpur of the capital, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 25 members of five teen gangs.

The concerned RAB officers said those arrested are members of five teen gangs that carry out extortion and other criminal activities in Mohammedpur Beribadh area, Adabor, Dhaka Edyan and Dhanmondi.

They use firearms to scare pedestrians and snatch away their money and valuables.

Senior assistant police super of RAB-2, Shihab Karim, told Prothom Alo today, Sunday, a drive was conducted yesterday, Saturday, in Dhanmondi and Mohammadpur and members of teen gangs were arrested.

The names of the gangs whose members have been arrested are Akhter gang, Masum gang, Pinik gang, Bappi gang and Limon gang.