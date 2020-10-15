EC files case against MP Nixon

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday against Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, on allegations of breaching electoral code of conduct.
Charbhadrasan upazila parishad returning officer Nawabul Islam filed the suit around 11:00am with Charbhadrasan police station.
Earlier, on Tuesday, chief election commissioner Nurul Huda told newsmen that the election commission (EC) has decided to file a case against Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon as he has violated the electoral code of conduct.
Legal action would be taken against him for threatening Faridpur deputy commissioner and swearing at Bhanga upazila assistant commissioner (land) during the by-elections for the post of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad chairman on 10 October, he added.
The case has been filed in this context.
Addressing a rally on 10 October, MP Nixon said the DC arrested the activists of the ‘boat symbol’ and assaulted them with “12 magistrates” during the election.
Calling the DC ‘a razakar’, the MP said, “Party leaders and activists were attacked by magistrates wherever they were found in only four unions.”
Issuing a warning to the DC, he said, “If I take my people in a movement against you, if I go with the leaders and activists, you won’t even get a chance to breathe.”
He also phoned Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jasmine Sultana and threatened Bhanga upazila assistant commissioner (land).
The audio and video clips of the two incidents went viral on social media. The MP on Tuesday though claimed that his speech has been ‘super edited’.
Earlier, MP Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he was aggrieved as the Bhanga assistant commissioner (land) misbehaved with him. He informed the UNO of the matter and the UNO told him that AC (land) was not answering the phone. He then swore at the AC (land).
Regarding his speeches about the deputy commissioner, the MP said that people were aggrieved because of the arrest of at least 10 of his leaders and activists, fining some, along with other incidents throughout the day. He used the swear words so that the people’s grievances did not take on greater proportions.
Later, on Wednesday, Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has demanded punishment of MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury in this regard.
Earlier, on Sunday, Faridpur district unit of Bangladesh Administration Service Association, a platform of BCS (admin) cadres, demanded action in this regard. A condemnation proposal was brought about in a meeting over the law and order situation in the district and the intervention of prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sought.