EC files case against MP Nixon

Issuing a warning to the DC, he said, “If I take my people in a movement against you, if I go with the leaders and activists, you won’t even get a chance to breathe.”

He also phoned Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Jasmine Sultana and threatened Bhanga upazila assistant commissioner (land).

The audio and video clips of the two incidents went viral on social media. The MP on Tuesday though claimed that his speech has been ‘super edited’.

Earlier, MP Mujibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he was aggrieved as the Bhanga assistant commissioner (land) misbehaved with him. He informed the UNO of the matter and the UNO told him that AC (land) was not answering the phone. He then swore at the AC (land).