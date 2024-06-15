Failed attempt to kill MP Anwarul in January

Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim was initially plotted to be killed in Kolkata in a car in January this year. The killers had a plan to dump the body in the sewerage canal of Kolkata after the killing on 18 January.

However, the plan was thwarted as Anwarul went to Kolkata on 19 January instead of 18 January. Therefore, Akhtaruzzaman called him in Kolkata ostensibly on business reasons, to execute the plan later in May.

Anwarul Azim was killed in Kolkata on 13 May. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) got an overall idea about the entire incident of the killing, from planning to execution, analysing the information obtained from the Kolkata Police and provided by the arrestees in the two countries during questioning, travel records and digital records (evidence).

The investigators conveyed a summary of the entire incident to the top echelons of the police, which says Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin is a friend of Anwarul. They both are known to have gold businesses in Kolkata. However, the two friends had disputes over the monetary transactions in their business.