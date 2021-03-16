High Court asks why Sur Chowdhury, Shah Alam not arrested

The court asked when the Benapole land port received the orders prohibiting Halder to leave the country. The deputy attorney general replied, at 5:47pm. The court asked when the order had been issued. ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan replied, “On 22 October 2019.” He said, “It was ACC which first identified PK Halder. His name arose when the 45 persons were named in the anti-casino drive.”

The court, addressing the ACC lawyer, said, “You issued the letter on 22 October to prohibit him from leaving the country. You could have arrested him before issuing the letter if you had wanted.” Khurshid Alam replied that till then no charges had been made against PK Halder. ACC submitted his name as a suspect. The court remarked that someone or the other, whether ACC or anyone else, certainly lacked sincerity. ACC was asked to submit a testimony in this regard and 6 April was fixed as the date for the next hearing.

Bangladesh Bank lawyer Tanjib-ul Alam then submitted a list of the names and details of the officials who had served in the three departments of Bangladesh Bank over the past 12 years. He was accompanied at the hearing by Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz.

At the hearing, Tanjib-ul Alam said PK Halder had been involved with four financial institutions. He said that every year’s reports of the Bangladesh Bank’s concerned officials involved in the investigations, would have to be scrutinised. He appealed to the court for six to seven weeks to carry out the task. The court granted seven weeks for the purpose.