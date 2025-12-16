Fears of covert attacks and illegal weapons ahead of election

Ahead of the national election, fears of covert attacks, the use of illegal weapons, and sabotage are intensifying. Various political parties and law enforcement agencies have expressed such concerns. Police have also received indications that attempts may be made to create panic by setting fire to vehicles and buildings used in election activities.

Law enforcement agencies have conveyed such messages to their field-level personnel. Likewise, field officers have also informed their senior officials of these concerns. According to sources, in the latest meeting held on Saturday night between the country’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), the DIGs of all ranges, and the commissioners of metropolitan police, discussions were held on this issue and advice was given on the measures to be taken.