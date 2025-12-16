Fears of covert attacks and illegal weapons ahead of election
After the shooting of Osman Hadi, two more sabotage incidents occurred in Dhaka and Laxmipur.
Dhaka and Chattogram are among the main targets of sabotage.
Police have been alerted nationwide.
A special operation is set to begin.
Ahead of the national election, fears of covert attacks, the use of illegal weapons, and sabotage are intensifying. Various political parties and law enforcement agencies have expressed such concerns. Police have also received indications that attempts may be made to create panic by setting fire to vehicles and buildings used in election activities.
Law enforcement agencies have conveyed such messages to their field-level personnel. Likewise, field officers have also informed their senior officials of these concerns. According to sources, in the latest meeting held on Saturday night between the country’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), the DIGs of all ranges, and the commissioners of metropolitan police, discussions were held on this issue and advice was given on the measures to be taken.
In this context, the government is viewing the shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of the Inquilab platform, on Friday daytime—the day after the election schedule was announced—as a warning. Following the shooting, two more sabotage incidents occurred that night. Miscreants set fire to a bus in Badda, Dhaka, and to the district election office in Lakshmipur. From yesterday afternoon to night, four crude bomb explosions took place in Shantinagar, Mouchak, and Mirpur in the capital. Law enforcement agencies are treating all these incidents as connected.
Several senior police and RAB officials told Prothom Alo that a group seeking to disrupt the election will attempt to create fear through covert attacks and sabotage, with one of their main objectives being to disrupt election activities and reduce voter turnout. Law enforcement agencies have obtained online material from part of this group, which is on the run both domestically and abroad, showing such discussions. In one conversation on an internet messaging app, Dhaka and Chattogram were specifically mentioned as targets. For this reason, law enforcement agencies have been instructed to operate with heightened vigilance across the country.
Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2
The government is also viewing these matters as part of a major conspiracy to disrupt the election. Yesterday, at a meeting of the law and order core committee at the Ministry of Home Affairs, the attack on Hadi was described as an attempt to halt the election.
The meeting primarily focused on how to restore a sense of security among the public ahead of the election. A decision was made to immediately launch Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2 to control the law and order situation and suppress fascist terrorists.
After the meeting, home affairs adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told newspersons that the caretaker government will take strict action against any attempt to hinder or disrupt the national parliamentary election.
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with leaders of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and NCP yesterday afternoon. At the meeting, he urged the parties to take the attack on Osman Hadi as a warning. He said a powerful force is at work behind it, and the conspirators’ aim is to prevent the election from taking place. He described the attack as highly “symbolic”.
According to sources, intelligence is being gathered at the field level across the country to conduct special operations against professional criminals and illegal weapons. Discussions have also been held that if a major incident occurs and any negligence by the police is found, the officer-in-charge of the relevant police station will be immediately closed.
Sources say that, taking these matters into account, overall election-focused security is being strengthened. The safety of those who could be potential targets due to their active involvement in the July uprising is being given special attention. The government has also decided to launch a dedicated hotline to ensure immediate response.
Concerns over illegal and missing arms
It is learned that the use of illegal weapons was discussed at Sunday’s meeting of the law and order core committee, as well as at an emergency meeting on the previous Friday attended by several members of the council of adviser and key officials of the law enforcement and security agencies.
Relevant sources said emphasis was placed on preventing illegal weapons from entering through the borders and ensuring that no accused can flee. Instructions have been given to strengthen surveillance to stop illegal border crossings.
In high-level meetings of the government and law enforcement agencies, directives have been given to intensify operations against individuals or groups who held weapons during the Awami League’s rule. Special emphasis has been placed on apprehending those identified as having fired on students and the people during the July mass uprising. Efforts to bring professional criminals under the law have also been instructed to be strengthened. Following these directives, intelligence agencies have begun work to identify routes for illegal weapons and trace their financial backers.
In addition, law enforcement agencies are emphasising the recovery of weapons looted from the police during the July mass uprising. According to police data, 1,337 missing weapons have yet to be recovered, including around 400 pistols.
Strict message at field level
Political parties have also demanded intensified operations to recover illegal weapons and take action against conspirators. They have called for ensuring the safety of key leaders and candidates in the national election. Overall, maintaining normal law and order during the election period has now become a major challenge, requiring the government’s special attention.
A source at police headquarters said that a strict message has been issued at the field level to ensure public safety at any cost.
When asked about these matters, IGP Baharul Alam told Prothom Alo, “The police will do everything necessary to ensure a fair election. Any attempt to disrupt the election will not succeed. Strict instructions have been issued at the field level. The police will be fully vigilant to ensure that voters and candidates can carry out election activities smoothly.”
