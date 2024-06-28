Drugs tossed over wall into Bogura district jail, guards involved

Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, a prison guard said that all sorts of untoward incidents take place in the prison centering narcotics. In 2022 a prisoner attacked and injured an officer of the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with a blade over the control of the drug trade in the prison. The prisoner had been involved in the drug trade in jail.

Allegations of the free influx of drugs in Bogura jail are nothing new. The expelled Sramik League leader accused in the sensational case of raping a student and abusing women in Bogura in 2018 was also alleged to be using drugs inside the jail. He was later transferred to the Kashimpur prison.

Sources in the prison told Prothom Alo that last October the body of a Bogura jail prison guard was recovered. It was later learnt that he used to use drugs inside the jail. CC camera footage also revealed two guards taking drugs inside the prison. This was also revealed in internal investigations of the jail authorities.