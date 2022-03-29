Masum indulges in crimes from college life

Father is a school teacher while mother is a housewife. Masum Mohammad Akash is the youngest among two brothers and a sister. Masum involved in crimes while studying in the college. Later he turned into a 'hired killer'. He is known as a shooter in the 'criminal world'.

In connection with the killing of Motijheel thana Awami League unit former general secretary Zahidul Islam Tipu, Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Masum from Bagura on Sunday morning.

Police said Masum shot dead Zahidul in exchange of money, assurance of benefits and protection from cases filed against him at different times.

Masum's parents live in their own house at Paschim Goran in the capital. Masum along with his wife and children lives in Khilgaon area.

While visiting the residence of Masum's parents in Goran and talking to his family members and locals, it is learnt he had no communication with his parents and sister for over a decade.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Masum's elder sister Nipa Akhtar said, "Masum had not come home for long. We had no communication with him." She did not want to talk more than this.