Masum indulges in crimes from college life

Neighbours in Goran said they knew Masum as a gentle boy when he would live in Goran. He was known as a good student in the area.
Several locals said Masum involved in crime due to his association while studying in college. His father, who was a school teacher, could not accept it. So he often would ask Masum to leave the house. At one stage Masum left the house.
Md Momen, a neighbour in Goran, could not identify Masum seeing his picture after his arrest in the case filed over Zahidul murder.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "We saw the boy growing up. He was very polite during childhood. After he got admission to a college, he started mixing with bad people."
DB sources said being involved in crime Masum shot dead a person named Sharif who was involved in BNP's politics. An arrest warrant was issued in the case in connection with the murder.
During the interrogation, Masum admitted that he shot a leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) named, Habib. JCD is the student front of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party. There are five cases filed against him with different police stations in the capital.
DB sources said Masum admitted that he carried out these criminal activities under the shelter of a former Chhatra League leader in the Khilgaon area. Chhatra League is a student wing of ruling Awami League. That leader is now a ward councilor of Dhka South City Corporation. DB is inquiring about him.
DB claimed Masum chatted with a friend in Khilgaon area at around 11:00pm after killing Zahidul on Thursday. Later he went to his house and behaved normally with his wife and daughter.
On the following day, he left house and did not contact wife throughout the day. In the evening, he phoned his wife and said he would stay outside for a few days. On the same night, he sent wife Tk 20,000 as house rent through a friend.
Meanwhile, a Dhaka court on Monday granted a seven-day remand for Masum Mohammad over the murder of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam and college student Samia Afnan.
Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court additional magistrate Tofazzal Hossain gave the order.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DB Motijheel division deputy commissioner Rifat Rahman Shameem said Masum has disclosed some information during the primary interrogation.
Zahidul's wife Farhana Islam filed a case connection with the murder.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul islam.