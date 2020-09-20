OC Pradeep denied bail in corruption case

ACC lawyer Mahmudul Haque told Prothom Alo that the court, on request made by Pradeep’s lawyer, had directed the jail super to take action as per prison code regarding Pradeep’s medical and prison visits.

“The court was told at the hearing that the accused may flee if granted bail,” Mahmudul said. “There are specific allegations including money laundering against him. The court was told that the accused’s bail plea should be rejected,” he said adding that, however, Pradeep’s lawyers pleaded for bail, terming these charges as lies and conspiracy.

On 14 September, the court showed Pradeep arrested after hearing of the case filed by ACC and had fixed 20 September for hearing on the bail petition.

According to ACC sources, Pradeep’s wife Chumki too is an accused in the case, but was on the run since Pradeep landed in jail.