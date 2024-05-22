Kolkata police have specific evidence of Anwarul’s killing

West Bengal (WB) Police inspector general (IGP) Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi has said that they are yet to find the body of Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim.

However, they have found some evidence that indicates that he has been slain.

He said this while speaking to the newspersons at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of WB police have been given the charge of investigating the case.