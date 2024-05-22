Kolkata police have specific evidence of Anwarul’s killing
West Bengal (WB) Police inspector general (IGP) Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi has said that they are yet to find the body of Bangladeshi lawmaker Anwarul Azim.
However, they have found some evidence that indicates that he has been slain.
He said this while speaking to the newspersons at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of WB police have been given the charge of investigating the case.
In response to a question, IGP Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi said, “We have some specific information, on the basis of which we are assuming that the Bangladeshi lawmaker has been killed."
The CID chief in West Bengal said that the flat where Anwarul Azim was last seen, is owned by excise department official Sandip Kumar Roy. Certain Akhtaruzzaman rented the flat from him. We are investigating whether it was Akhtaruzzaman who made the arrangement for Anwarul to stay in that flat.
The police have raided that flat in the upscale residential area of Kolkata named Sanjivani Garden today, Wednesday. However, West Bengal IGP Akhilesh Chaturbvedi didn’t want to disclose anything as to whether there were any traces of blood or sharp weapons in the flat or not.
He said the forensic department of the police have started their work. And there has been some progress in the investigation.
Akhilesh Chaturvedi further said, “Anwarul Azim was accompanied by some persons in the flat. But I cannot say when they got out for the sake of the investigation. However, it’s clear that he came here on 13 May. However, we don’t know yet whether he came here earlier as well.”
He didn’t disclose whether Anawarul Azim’s body was cut into pieces either.
MP Anwarul Azim, who is a resident of the Nischintapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Jhenaidah and MP of the Jhenaidah-4 constituency, went to West Bengal of India on 12 May.
He went out to see a physician the next day and did not return. Later, a local person named Gopal Biswas filed a general diary (GD) with the Baranagar police station over this on 18 May.
Earlier this morning, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan told the media that Anwarul Azim had been killed in India.
“Some Bangladeshis are behind the killing as far as we know. We have already arrested three persons from Bangladesh in connection with the incident,” the home minister said.