Probe committee recommends 'criminal investigation'

The probe committee formed by the home ministry to investigate the killing of retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan has recommended a ‘criminal investigation’ to answer the questions raised over the killing.

The committee also said the district police should be more careful about preserving the crime scene of such incidents.

In addition, the committee recommended to form a joint probe team, like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), combining the police, the army, the administration, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and other forces, according to home ministry sources.