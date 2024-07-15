The ‘pilot’ system in cattle smuggling

Former state minister Zakir Hossain is also the president of Rowmari upazila Awami League. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he accused Rowmari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Hil Zaman of being involved in cattle and drug smuggling. He openly spoke against the police in this regard in a discussion on law and order organised by the upazila administration on 22 June.

There are three groups – one controlled by the former state minister, one by the incumbent MP and one controlled by the local OC- over the control of cattle smuggling business in Kurigram. Already there have been several incidents of carrying out attacks over the disputes between the two political factions involved in smuggling.

The Rowmari upazila border the Assam state of and Meghalaya of India. The border between India and Rowmari stretches for 38 kilometres. The locals say cattle and drugs are being smuggled through 19 points in the Dantbhanga, Shoulmari, Rowmari Sadar and Zadurchar areas along the border.