Relatively less cyber crimes are planned

There are still very few planned cybercrimes in Bangladesh. Over the past seven years, only 4.23 per cent of the cases at the Dhaka cybercrime tribunal dealt with serious allegations like hacking and changing computer source codes.

Most of the hacking charges are about hacking into accounts of the social media platform Facebook. There have also been cases regarding the hacking into the accounts of various financial service providers such as bKash, Nagad and Rocket. A few other cases have come to the tribunal regarding the websites of certain other organisations being hacked.

A review of the daily case list of the Dhaka cyber tribunal and documents related to the cases reveal that from 2013 to September last year, 2669 cases came to this tribunal. Of these, only 113 were related to hacking, computer system damage, computer source code change, and breaking into protected systems. This constitutes 4.23 per cent of the cases.