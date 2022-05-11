Samrat gets bail in ACC case

On 7 October, Abdul Khaleque, Deputy Assistant Director of RAB-1 filed two cases against Samrat at Ramna police station under the Arms and the Narcotics Act. Arman was also made accused in the narcotic case.

Later, two separate cases were filed against him under the money laundering and the arms acts at Ramna police station. Police’s CID filed another case against him under the money laundering act on allegation of siphoning over Tk 1.95 billion (195 crore) to Malaysia and Singapore while ACC filed the case for possessing wealth beyond the source of his income.

On 12 November 2019, ACC filed a case against him for acquiring assets worth Tk 29.48 million beyond his known sources of income.

ACC filed the charge sheet before the court on 26 November 2020 alleging possessing wealth of Tk 2.2 billion (222 crore 88 lakh 62 thousand and 493) beyond the known source of his income.