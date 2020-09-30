Sylhet gang-rape: Another accused placed on remand

Mahfuzur Rahman Masum, an accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case, was placed on a five-day remand on Wednesday by a Sylhet court, reports UNB.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Abul Kashem passed the order when inspector Indranil Bhattacharya of Shahparan police station, also the investigation officer of the case, produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand.

DB police and Kanaighat police in a joint drive arrested Masum from Haripur in Jaintiapur upazila on Monday.