Crime unleashed by 237 violent ‘teen gangs’

According to the report, other than in Dhaka and Chattogram, there are teen gangs active under various names in Gazipur and Khulna. These gangs are getting involved in serious crimes such a murder and rape too. They are also involved in fights among themselves.

The activities of teen gangs are increasing in the district towns too. For instance, on 18 April in Senbagh upazila, Noakhali, the so-called F-10 teen gang got involved in infighting over setting up stalls in the Baishakhi mela (Bangla New Year fair) there. One of their own 18-year-old gang members was hacked to death during the fight.

Earlier, on 29 January, a 20-year-old youth was killed during clashes between two teen gangs in Noakhali Sadar upazila. They were fighting over control of the area, according to local police.

After those two incidents involving teen gangs in Noakhali, fingers were pointed and a number of local Awami League leaders for aiding and abetting these gangs. The police at the time said that if the guilty persons were named, they would be arrested. But other than some members of the two gangs involved in the killings, no powerful leaders (allegedly involved in backing the gangs) have been arrested as yet.