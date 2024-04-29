People are becoming intolerant, killing on the rise

A teenager named Lamiya was talking to her brother-in-law on the cellphone, standing in the yard of their house. Her uncle Harun Mina called out to her to lower her voice and to move away.

Without paying heed to her uncle, Lamiya stayed where she was and went on speaking on the phone. At one point Harun came out of his room and an argument broke out between the uncle and niece.

Taking her daughter’s side, Lamiya’s mother Beauty Begum joined the argument against her husband’s elder brother. Being infuriated with this, Harun took a knife and slaughtered his niece Lamiya and her mother.

Police arrested Harun later and he’s behind the bars now. This murder took place in Durgapur village under Jalalabad union of Gopalganj Sadar upazila on this 19 February.

Such murders are taking place in context of seemingly minor grievances and disputes. After analysing reports of 79 murders published on Prothom Alo in the last three months (January to March), it has been found that at least 15 of the murders have occurred based on trivial reasons.