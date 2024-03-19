RAJUK is the most corrupt agency: Restaurant owners

The Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) has accused the government agencies of extortion in the name of conducting drives in restaurants following the Bailey Road fire.

The leaders of the organisation claim different government agencies are extorting arbitrarily by intimidating the restaurant owners. They also alleged that the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) is the most corrupt agency of the country.

They made these remarks during a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium Monday. The press conference was organised in protest of the ‘chaos in the restaurant sector driven by the raids conducted by government agencies following the fire at the multi-storey commercial building Green Cozy Cottage that led to a crisis.’