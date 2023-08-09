Experience I had, only seen in films, says Sufiul Anam after returning home

Bangladeshi UN official Lt Col AKM Sufiul Anam (retd), who had been abducted by Yemen’s branch of Al-Qaeda, returned home on Wednesday after 18 months.

Sufiul Anam landed on the Hazrat Shajalal International Airport in Dhaka by a flight of Emeritus Airlines in around 6:30pm. At the airport, he shared his ordeal with the media that he underwent during the hostage period.

Sufiul Anam said, “I never thought I would return home after being abducted by the terrorists. I had gone through a horrifying atmosphere over the past 18 months. I thought the terrorists might kill me anytime.”

Sufiul Anam was the field coordination officer of the UN Department of Safety and Security in Aden, capital of worn-torn Yemen.