Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Dhaka

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Dhaka amid the growing tension between Bangladesh and India. He landed in Dhaka on an Indian air force plane just before 8:30 am today, Monday morning.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri will hold meetings with his Bangladesh counterpart Md Jasim Uddin.

This will be the first high-level meeting between the high officials of Bangladesh and India in Dhaka after the fall of the Shikeh Hasina-led Awami League government.