Bangladesh

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Dhaka

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri was received by director general (South Asia) of the foreign ministry, Ishrat Jahan in Dhaka on 9 December 2024.Courtesy of the foreign ministry

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri has arrived in Dhaka amid the growing tension between Bangladesh and India. He landed in Dhaka on an Indian air force plane just before 8:30 am today, Monday morning.

Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri will hold meetings with his Bangladesh counterpart Md Jasim Uddin.

This will be the first high-level meeting between the high officials of Bangladesh and India in Dhaka after the fall of the Shikeh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Vikram Misri was received by director general (South Asia) of the foreign ministry, Ishrat Jahan.

This is the first time Vikram Misri is visiting Bangladesh as the foreign secretary of India.

He is scheduled to have a tete-a-tete with foreign secretary Md Jasim Uddin before the official discussion, which will be followed by a lunch.

He then will pay courtesy calls to foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain and chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus. Vikram Misri is scheduled to leave Dhaka for New Delhi on Monday night.

