Bangladeshi ring in 'human trafficking' to USA through Amazon

The US Embassy in Dhaka filed a case with the Gulshan police station over the incident. Following that, the police have arrested a man named Mohammad Ruhul Amin, owner of a travel agency in the capital’s Paltan area and his associate Aklima Akter alias Beauty.

The Cyber and Special Crime unit of the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is investigating the case.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tarique Ahmed, deputy commissioner (DC) of the cyber and special crime unit, said, “This organised ring has been luring Bangladeshis to illegally migrate to the USA after taking a large sum of money from them for a long time. We have arrested only two of them. Efforts are on to arrest the rest of this ring.”

The DB police have informed the court in writing that the members of this ring, including Ruhul Amin, have taken more than a hundred of Bangladeshis to Guyana and Suriname.