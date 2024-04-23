EC postpones polls in Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari upazila

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed the upazila polls in Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas of Bandarban due to security concerns.

EC secretary Md Jahangir Alam disclosed this while speaking to the newspersons following the inter-ministerial meeting on law and order situation ahead of the upazila polls.

He said, “The joint forces are conducting drives in the Thanchi, Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas. Therefore, we have postponed the polls (upazila polls) in these three upazilas. Elections to these three upazilas will be held later at a convenient time.”