Irregularities of $6 billion in power sector

Bangladesh’s electricity generation sector has reportedly suffered losses of at least $6 billion, which amounts to approximately 720 billion taka at the current exchange rate of 120 taka to the dollar.

According to a report from the White Paper Committee, $3 billion of this sum was looted as commission for the construction of new power plants.

An additional $3 billion was taken by the private sector through plant rents and extra profits, despite not operating the plants.

The report was presented last Sunday by Debapriya Bhattacharya, head of the White Paper Committee, to the interim government’s chief advisor, Dr. Muhammad Yunus.

The committee was formed after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August to assess and present the overall economic situation of the country.