Demand for 3-day holiday during Durga Puja is relevant: Home Adviser

Regarding the demand of the Hindu community, the home adviser said, “I have spoken to them and assured them that I will definitely discuss this matter. Durga Puja is their biggest festival. I have told them that I will strongly recommend from this ministry that there should be a three-day holiday for Durga Puja. Even if that doesn't happen, there should at least be a two-day holiday. For with just a single day of holiday, those who have jobs cannot attend the festival.”