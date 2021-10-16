Don’t waste food as crisis looms in many countries: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday urged all to stop wasting food as many countries in the world are going to face a famine-like situation.

“Wasting food has to be reduced. There’s a scarcity of food on one side of the world and heavy wasting on the other… there shouldn’t be any food wasting,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while addressing a programme, marking the World Food Day, organised at Hotel InterContinental joining from her official residence, Gonobhaban.