Tk 56.51b elevated road construction project in Kishoreganj approved

Revealing some of the directives of the prime minister in the meeting, the planning minister said that she has directed again the authorities concerned and executing agencies to complete the development works within the stipulated timeframe with maintaining the quality of works.

Mannan said that the prime minister stressed again on conducting proper scrutiny before making expenditure.

State minister for planning Shamsul Alam informed that the prime minister has directed all to remain cautious in expenditure as well maintaining austerity in expenditure.

He also said that the head of the government has also urged all to ensure their participation in boosting the country’s production alongside motivating others to increase productivity.

The planning minister said that a brief on the country’s current economic situation was presented before the day’s ECNEC meeting which was also appreciated by all.

Asked whether a draft project on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was placed before the meeting or not, Mannan said that neither the project was in the list of discussion nor the prime minister wanted to know anything about it.